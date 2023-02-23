Telangana HC takes up media reports of dogs mauling boy as suo moto PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday took as suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) media reports that a pack of dogs had mauled to death a four-year-old boy in Bagh Amberpet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The stray dogs attacked Pradeep while he was walking near an auto repair shop where his migrant labourer father Gangadhar works. The child fought back but could not succeed as the dogs relentlessly attacked him one after the other.

The canines pinned him down to the earth and bit off pieces of flesh from his body. He died on the way to the hospital. The boy’s parents have not filed any police complaint. The High Court may order agencies concerned to take necessary steps to protect the lives of the people from the harm posed by stray dogs.

Respondents in the PIL included the Member Secretary TS Legal Service Authority, Hyderabad District Collector, Chief Secretary of Telangana, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Dy Commissioner of GHMC Amberpet. The PIL will be heard on Thursday before Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s bench.

