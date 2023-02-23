Home States Telangana

Telangana HC takes up media reports of dogs mauling boy as suo moto PIL

The child fought back but could not succeed as the dogs relentlessly attacked him one after the other.

Published: 23rd February 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday took as suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) media reports that a pack of dogs had mauled to death a four-year-old boy in Bagh Amberpet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The stray dogs attacked Pradeep while he was walking near an auto repair shop where his migrant labourer father Gangadhar works. The child fought back but could not succeed as the dogs relentlessly attacked him one after the other.

The canines pinned him down to the earth and bit off pieces of flesh from his body. He died on the way to the hospital. The boy’s parents have not filed any police complaint. The High Court may order agencies concerned to take necessary steps to protect the lives of the people from the harm posed by stray dogs.

Respondents in the PIL included the Member Secretary TS Legal Service Authority, Hyderabad District Collector, Chief Secretary of Telangana, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Dy Commissioner of GHMC Amberpet. The PIL will be heard on Thursday before Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s bench.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Public Interest Litigation dog attacks child
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp