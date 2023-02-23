Telangana Polls: A problem of plenty for the Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress still holds charm in Telangana. This is evident by the fact that there are several aspirants for the party ticket in a majority of the Assembly segments. This might make the Congress leadership’s task of choosing the right candidate without upsetting the others a bit dicey.

The party already has candidates in 54 segments while there are several hopefuls in the remaining constituencies, trying to queer the pitch of their rivals in their attempt to get the party ticket.In Peddapalli two leaders -- former MLA Vijayaramana Rao and Odela ZPTC Ganta Ramulu are vying for the ticket. To impress the party leadership, they are touring the constituency and are trying to strike a rapport with the constituents.

Competition for Ponnam

In Ramagundam, DCC president Raj Thakur and INTUC leader Janak Prasad are in the race for the ticket while in Karimnagar, town working president Komati Reddy Narender Reddy, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and former minister MSR’s grand son Rohith are eyeing party nomination. In Korutla, former minister J Ratnakar Rao’s son Narsinga Rao and a ZPTC are in the forefront.

Likewise, former Union minister Balram Naik, Murali Naik, Bellaiah Naik, and Nehru Naik are expecting the Mahabubabad Assembly ticket. In Warangal West, party district president Nayini Rajender Reddy and Janga Raghava Reddy are expecting the party nomination.

Ponnala changes gears

In Jangaon, former minister Ponnala Laksmaiah and former MLA Kommuri Prathap Reddy are visiting the constituency in the hope of landing the party ticket. For Uppal in Rangareddy district, corporators Singireddy Somashekhar Reddy, Parameswar Reddy and realtor Ragidi Laxma Reddy are expecting the party ticket. It forms part of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency which TPCC president A Revanth Reddy represents.In Maheshwaram, Badangpet Mayor Parijata Narasimha Reddy and D Bhaskar Reddy are the front-runners for the ticket. In Quthbullapur, Kolanu Hanmanth Reddy, N Bhupatireddy are in the forefront for the ticket.

In Serilingampally, Kasu Vinay Reddy and Jaipal are vying with each other for the party nomination. In Medchal, Thotakura Jangiah Yadav and Harivardhan Reddy are touring the constituency, hoping the party would field them.In Khairatabad in Hyderabad district, DCC president Rohin Reddy and Corporator Vijaya Reddy are touring the constituency and are already trying to interact with the voters.

Spotlight on Jadcherla

In Mahabubnagar district, Jadcherla is likely to be a headache as supporters of Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are expecting party tickets. Anirudh Reddy, who is follower of Venkat Reddy, and Mallu Ravi, who is a former MLA of Jadcherla are expecting the ticket. Also in the race is former MLA Erra Shekar.

In Wanaparthy, former minister G Chinna Reddy and Youth Congress president Shiv Sena Reddy are lobbying for the ticket. In Kollapur Assembly, Ch Jagadeeswar Rao and Rangineni Abhilash Rao are campaigning individually, each hoping that the party would favour him.In Nalgonda district, senior leader and former minister R Damodhar Reddy is expecting the ticket for Suryapet segment while Revanth Reddy’s close friend and follower Patel Ramesh Reddy is also eyeing the nomination.

Sravanti banks on goodwill

In Munugode, Palvai Sravanti, who contested the bypoll, is expecting the ticket but Ch Krishna Reddy who is a follower of Revanth Reddy is also keen on contesting from there.In Nizamabad district, Yellareddy might become tricky as leaders including Subhash Reddy and Madan Mohan Rao are expecting the ticket. Mohan Rao who contested for Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seat last time is expecting the party ticket for Yellareddy.

Edavalli Krishna and former MLC Potla Nageswar Rao are expecting the ticket for the Kothagudem seat in Khammam district. In Yellandu, Dr Ravi and Ramchander Naik are touring the constituency.

In Wyra, leaders Ramdhas Naik and Rammurthi are the frontrunners. In Khammam, former Union minister Renuka Chowdary and Manukonda Radhakishore are expecting tickets. In Paleru Assembly, Rayala Nageswar Rao and Madhavi Reddy are expecting the ticket. For Sattupalli, student leader Manavataroi and former minister Sambani Chandrasekhar are expecting the ticket.

A Tightrope walk ahead

The Congress has already more or less finalised candidates for 54 Assembly constituencies

The party leadership will have to contend with more than one aspirant in several segments and will have to ensure that those denied the ticket do not rebel and mar its chances

This time around, even senior leaders are facing competition from the younger crop of leaders in the party for the tickets, making the leadership’s task tougher

