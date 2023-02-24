10 more Telangana medical colleges to offer internship to FMGs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given approval for 10 more medical colleges in Telangana to conduct compulsory rotating medical internships for foreign medical graduates (FMGs).

Out of these of which, eight are run by the government in different districts and the other two are Prathima Relief Institute of Medical Sciences, established in 2022, and Arundathi Institute of Medical Sciences, which was set up in 2023.

All these colleges are affiliated to the Kaloji Narayana Rao University for Health Sciences. Except for Government Medical College in Mancherial, all others have an annual intake of 150 students with 161 seats available for FMGs.

The college in Mancherial has an annual intake of 100 students and 108 for FMGs.Now, a total of 24 colleges received NMC approval to conduct compulsory rotating medical internship for FMGs.

