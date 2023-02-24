Home States Telangana

10 more Telangana medical colleges to offer internship to FMGs

The college in Mancherial has an annual intake of 100 students and 108 for FMGs.

Published: 24th February 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of students in medical colleges| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given approval for 10 more medical colleges in Telangana to conduct compulsory rotating medical internships for foreign medical graduates (FMGs).  

Out of these of which, eight are run by the government in different districts and the other two are Prathima Relief Institute of Medical Sciences, established in 2022, and Arundathi Institute of Medical Sciences, which was set up in 2023.

All these colleges are affiliated to the Kaloji Narayana Rao University for Health Sciences. Except for Government Medical College in Mancherial, all others have an annual intake of 150 students with 161 seats available for FMGs.

The college in Mancherial has an annual intake of 100 students and 108 for FMGs.Now, a total of 24 colleges received NMC approval to conduct compulsory rotating medical internship for FMGs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NMC medical colleges medical internships FMG
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp