Ahead of elections, Telangana Congress to unveil Women’s Declaration

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the lines of the Warangal Declaration for farmers that was released by party leader Rahul Gandhi last August, the Telangana Congress is now planning to release a “Women’s Declaration” mentioning all the welfare schemes the party plans to introduce for women in the State.

According to sources, the grand old party will unveil this “Women’s Declaration” at a public meeting to be held by the end of March or early April. The Telangana Congress is keen that this public meeting is presided over by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who would then release the declaration.

Congress sources say that the Women’s Declaration would promise a 25 per cent quota for women MLAs in the Cabinet in the event of the party coming to power. The party also plans to revive its scheme of providing loans at 25 paisa interest to DWCRA groups.

In addition to announcing a subsidy of `500 per LPG cylinder for women, the Declaration would also promise zero-interest loans. It plans to list essential commodities such as oil, sugar, rice, pulses, etc. to be provided to every household through the PDS. The Declaration may also mention special funds for women’s empowerment and a scheme to provide monetary benefits for the education and upbringing of girls from birth until the completion of their education.

Sources say that the party leadership took into consideration the opinions and suggestions shared by women groups in the State for framing the Declaration.

The party aims at taking women-centric schemes to village and booth levels for their effective implementation. Sources say that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has asked for data on loans sanctioned to women in the State since 2014.

Promises galore

25 per cent quota for women MLAs in the Cabinet

Revive scheme of providing loans at 25 paisa interest to DWCRA groups.

Subsidy of `500 per LPG cylinder for women,

Zero per cent interest loans

