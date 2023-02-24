Home States Telangana

Bandi to head BJP State unit till 2024, says Chugh

The workshop was attended by the coordinators of shakti kendras and the district leaders of the party.

Published: 24th February 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst rumours that the BJP national leadership was contemplating changing the party State president, BJP national general secretary and the in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh on Thursday made it clear that Bandi Sanjay will continue to helm the saffron party affairs in the State president at least till 2024.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay
addresses the Swashakthikaran
Abhiyan at the BJP office Hyderabad
on Thursday | RVK Rao

Chugh, along with BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Sunil Bansal, BJP national secretary, State co-in-charge Arvind Menon, Sanjay and others attended a workshop “Booth Swashakthikaran Abhiyan” at the party office in Nampally. The workshop was attended by the coordinators of shakti kendras and the district leaders of the party.

Responding to a question posed by media persons whether there was a decision taken to relieve Sanjay from his post, Chugh made it clear that the party’s internal organisational elections were due to be held in 2024, and till then, the Karimnagar MP would continue in his post. This means that Sanjay would not only be leading the party in the coming Assembly elections, but also in all likelihood, will be leading it in the General Elections in 2024.

Sanjay was made the BJP State president on March 11, 2020. His term was supposed to end on March 10, 2023, hence the speculations. He has been credited with victory in the Huzurabad byelection, apart from helping BJP become the second largest party in the GHMC.

Sanjay’s aggressive nature was visible during his “Praja Sangrama Yatra” that made him the ‘mass figure’ of BJP. This has helped the BJP make its presence felt in areas where it was not as successful earlier.
The party’s central leadership allowing to continue as the president of the State till 2024 is an indication that he has won the confidence of the central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Telangana Tarun Chugh BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp