Bandi to head BJP State unit till 2024, says Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst rumours that the BJP national leadership was contemplating changing the party State president, BJP national general secretary and the in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh on Thursday made it clear that Bandi Sanjay will continue to helm the saffron party affairs in the State president at least till 2024.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay

addresses the Swashakthikaran

Abhiyan at the BJP office Hyderabad

on Thursday | RVK Rao

Chugh, along with BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Sunil Bansal, BJP national secretary, State co-in-charge Arvind Menon, Sanjay and others attended a workshop “Booth Swashakthikaran Abhiyan” at the party office in Nampally. The workshop was attended by the coordinators of shakti kendras and the district leaders of the party.

Responding to a question posed by media persons whether there was a decision taken to relieve Sanjay from his post, Chugh made it clear that the party’s internal organisational elections were due to be held in 2024, and till then, the Karimnagar MP would continue in his post. This means that Sanjay would not only be leading the party in the coming Assembly elections, but also in all likelihood, will be leading it in the General Elections in 2024.

Sanjay was made the BJP State president on March 11, 2020. His term was supposed to end on March 10, 2023, hence the speculations. He has been credited with victory in the Huzurabad byelection, apart from helping BJP become the second largest party in the GHMC.

Sanjay’s aggressive nature was visible during his “Praja Sangrama Yatra” that made him the ‘mass figure’ of BJP. This has helped the BJP make its presence felt in areas where it was not as successful earlier.

The party’s central leadership allowing to continue as the president of the State till 2024 is an indication that he has won the confidence of the central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

HYDERABAD: Amidst rumours that the BJP national leadership was contemplating changing the party State president, BJP national general secretary and the in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh on Thursday made it clear that Bandi Sanjay will continue to helm the saffron party affairs in the State president at least till 2024. BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay addresses the Swashakthikaran Abhiyan at the BJP office Hyderabad on Thursday | RVK RaoChugh, along with BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Sunil Bansal, BJP national secretary, State co-in-charge Arvind Menon, Sanjay and others attended a workshop “Booth Swashakthikaran Abhiyan” at the party office in Nampally. The workshop was attended by the coordinators of shakti kendras and the district leaders of the party. Responding to a question posed by media persons whether there was a decision taken to relieve Sanjay from his post, Chugh made it clear that the party’s internal organisational elections were due to be held in 2024, and till then, the Karimnagar MP would continue in his post. This means that Sanjay would not only be leading the party in the coming Assembly elections, but also in all likelihood, will be leading it in the General Elections in 2024. Sanjay was made the BJP State president on March 11, 2020. His term was supposed to end on March 10, 2023, hence the speculations. He has been credited with victory in the Huzurabad byelection, apart from helping BJP become the second largest party in the GHMC. Sanjay’s aggressive nature was visible during his “Praja Sangrama Yatra” that made him the ‘mass figure’ of BJP. This has helped the BJP make its presence felt in areas where it was not as successful earlier. The party’s central leadership allowing to continue as the president of the State till 2024 is an indication that he has won the confidence of the central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.