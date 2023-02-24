Congress govt will drag Telangana into darkness: KTR

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Stating that the Congress would lead Telangana into an ‘era of darkness’, IT Minister KT Rama Rao hit out at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, a day after the Malkajgiri MP had urged Bhupalpally voters to throw out the BRS government in the next elections.

Addressing a gathering at the Ambedkar Stadium in Bhupalpally, Rama Rao said the people of undivided Andhra Pradesh had given the party repeated opportunities. “However, it failed to develop the Telangana region during its tenure. Now Revanth is begging for another chance. Why? So that he can drag Telangana into darkness,” the minister asked.

In an indirect dig at Revanth and BJP State unit chief Bandi Sanjay, he urged the people to stay away from two “mentally-disturbed” persons, “one from the BJP who wants to raze the Secretariat and another from the Congress who wants to demolish Pragathi Bhavan.“Why did the people elect them as MPs,” Rama Rao wondered.

Referring to Congress members joining the BRS, he said Revanth was bringing up the issue unnecessarily even though all constitutional mandates were followed. He also pointed out that the Congress in Rajasthan had poached six BSP MLAs and questioned Revanth over the move.

“After witnessing the rapid development of Telangana, residents from neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Karnataka as well as local public representatives, approached KCR with requests to merge their villages into Telangana. This demonstrates the widespread desire for Telangana’s continued progress,” Rama Rao said.

In light of this, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Congress and BJP members in Telangana to refrain from making false promises and instead work together to build a better future for the State, he added.

Unprecedented growth, says minister

Since the inception of Telangana, the chief minister has prioritised infrastructure for agriculture and industry, Rama Rao said. He pointed out that Telangana’s electricity demand had risen to 14,700 MV, far surpassing the 13,065 MV demand in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Examples of this development include the inauguration of 900 residential quarters for SCCL with a budget of Rs 210 crore, as well as 994 double-bedroom houses and various other infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, the chief minister has announced funding for additional projects, including Rs 137 crore for the Ring Road, Rs 30 crore for strengthening the Bhimghanapur bund and Rs 10 crore for the development of the Chalivagu project, Rama Rao said.

