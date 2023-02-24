Dog attacks 13-month-old boy in Khammam district

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In yet another horrifying incident involving canines, a 13-month-old boy was attacked by a stray dog at his house in Pedagopathi village in Khammam district on Thursday. The victim, U Siddharthravan, received injuries on his face. He was undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khammam. The incident took place when the boy’s mother, Ramadevi, was feeding him in front of their house. She said she put the baby down and went inside to get water. In the meantime, a stray dog came and attacked the child. Ramadevi said, “I rushed out when I heard the baby crying. A dog was hovering over him. I ran to save my boy. He was bitten on the face.” Doctors said that the boy’s condition was stable. The victim’s father, Ganesh, said that people had also been attacked by stray dogs in their village earlier. He appealed to the authorities to take measures to curb the dog menace in the village and surrounding localities. Kothagudem district panchayat officer Lakkineni Ramakanth said the officials were sterilising about 9,000 street dogs in 481-gram panchayats in the district.