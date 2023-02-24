Home States Telangana

Dog attacks 13-month-old boy in Khammam district

The victim’s father, Ganesh, said that people had also been attacked by stray dogs in their village earlier.

Published: 24th February 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

stray dogs

Frequent stray dog attacks on children have created a dangerous situation. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In yet another horrifying incident involving canines, a 13-month-old boy was attacked by a stray dog at his house in Pedagopathi village in Khammam district on Thursday. The victim, U Siddharthravan, received injuries on his face. He was undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khammam. 

The incident took place when the boy’s mother, Ramadevi, was feeding him in front of their house. She said she put the baby down and went inside to get water. In the meantime, a stray dog came and attacked the child. Ramadevi said, “I rushed out when I heard the baby crying. A dog was hovering over him. I ran to save my boy. He was bitten on the face.” Doctors said that the boy’s condition was stable.

The victim’s father, Ganesh, said that people had also been attacked by stray dogs in their village earlier. He appealed to the authorities to take measures to curb the dog menace in the village and surrounding localities. Kothagudem district panchayat officer Lakkineni Ramakanth said the officials were sterilising about 9,000 street dogs in 481-gram panchayats in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dog attack Khammam district 13-month-old boy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp