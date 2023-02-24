Don’t dump waste on roads; chicken, meat stores warned

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, on Thursday, held a high-level meeting with State Home Minister Mahmood Ali; Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to discuss the stray dog and monkey menace prevalent in the city.

He expressed grief at the death of a four-year-old boy, Pradeep, caused due to an attack by street dogs at Bagh Amberpet. Admitting that there is a serious stray dog menace prevailing in the city, the State Government has decided to take measures to control dog biting cases, he said. A special drive will be taken up from tomorrow against meat and chicken shops that dump waste on the roads, and strict action will be initiated against erring shop owners. In this regard, eight teams have been formed.

Meanwhile, the GHMC appointed zone-wise supervisors for the effective implementation of Animal Birth Control - Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) programme within its jurisdictions. The officials will monitor the special ABC-AR drive within their zones for the next two months. The officials are B Sandhya (Kukatpally), G Uma Prakash (Secunderabad), J Suvartha (L B Nagar), L P Mallaiah (Serilingampally), A Shailaja (Charminar) and B Sreenivasu (Khairatabad zone).

HYDERABAD: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, on Thursday, held a high-level meeting with State Home Minister Mahmood Ali; Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to discuss the stray dog and monkey menace prevalent in the city. He expressed grief at the death of a four-year-old boy, Pradeep, caused due to an attack by street dogs at Bagh Amberpet. Admitting that there is a serious stray dog menace prevailing in the city, the State Government has decided to take measures to control dog biting cases, he said. A special drive will be taken up from tomorrow against meat and chicken shops that dump waste on the roads, and strict action will be initiated against erring shop owners. In this regard, eight teams have been formed. Meanwhile, the GHMC appointed zone-wise supervisors for the effective implementation of Animal Birth Control - Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) programme within its jurisdictions. The officials will monitor the special ABC-AR drive within their zones for the next two months. The officials are B Sandhya (Kukatpally), G Uma Prakash (Secunderabad), J Suvartha (L B Nagar), L P Mallaiah (Serilingampally), A Shailaja (Charminar) and B Sreenivasu (Khairatabad zone).