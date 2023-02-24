Home States Telangana

Sravani quits BRS, Jagtial civic body

Published: 24th February 2023

Former chairperson of Jagtial Municipal Corporation, Boga Sravani. (File photo)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Boga Sravani, the former chairperson of Jagtial Municipal Corporation, on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the BRS and from her post as ward councillor.

She announced her resignation at a press conference here on Thursday. Nearly a month ago, she resigned from the post of Municipal chairperson, alleging harassment by MLA M Sanjay Kumar.

Sravani’s resignation letter has been sent to BRS working president KT Rama Rao. In her letter, she expressed gratitude to MLC K Kavitha and Rama Rao. She said that all major parties had invited her to join them, but she was yet to decide her next move.

“My political career was disrupted due to MLA Sanjay Kumar’s conspiratory politics. I resigned as Municipal chairperson to protect my self-respect,” Sravani wrote.

She claimed that Sanjay Kumar was distancing himself from the party to protect his vested interests.

“After resigning from the post of Municipal chairperson, I had expected cooperation from the party leaders, but in vain,” she said.

Sravani said that she had won with the people’s votes and not because she received the ‘B-form’ from the MLA.

