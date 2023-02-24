Home States Telangana

Telangana has abundant water, power for agriculture growth, asserts Harish

The minister added that in undivided Andhra Pradesh, land under paddy cultivation was less than 10 lakh acres due to a lack of irrigation water.

Published: 24th February 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday that all sectors had been severely neglected in undivided Andhra Pradesh, but now Telangana was making progress.“Water, electricity, fishing, agriculture… everything is abundant in Telangana now,” the minister said.

He was speaking during his visit to various parts of the Siddipet Assembly constituency on Thursday. Harish Rao participated in various events throughout the day. He claimed that Telangana had become a development model in all fields. Not only that, the minister said, the State was becoming a food bowl for South India.

Harish Rao said that the country’s agriculture growth rate stood at 4 per cent. “Whereas in Telangana, it has risen to 7.8 per cent. “After the construction of the Kaleshwaram project in Telangana, the cultivation of sunflowers increased to 6,200 acres, and the agriculture department officials have estimated an annual harvest of 60 metric tonnes of sunflower in the district.”

The minister added that in undivided Andhra Pradesh, land under paddy cultivation was less than 10 lakh acres due to a lack of irrigation water. “Today, in Telangana, 53 lakh acres are under paddy cultivation,” the minister said. He said this was more than Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, despite those States being much bigger than Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao Andhra Pradesh Telangana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp