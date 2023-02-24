Home States Telangana

Three-member professor panel begins probe into Preethi case

According to the Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan, the police had sealed the hospital staff room.

Published: 24th February 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Probe

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The three-member committee of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) professors constituted to probe the circumstances that led to first-year PG student Dr Dharavathi Preethi attempting suicide in MGM Hospital, interacted with students groups and the staff on Thursday who were present when the incident happened.

A day after the incident, the committee of professors formed by MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar comprising A Uppender (surgery), A Bikshapathi (medicine) and R Sarala (gynaecology), began its probe treating it as a medico-legal case. The probe team tried to find out what forced her to attempt suicide, what drug she had used to try to kill herself and if her senior Dr Saif had anything to do with her suicide attempt.

According to Dr V Chandrasekhar, the committee would soon submit its preliminary report to the Director of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy, Warangal District Collector Dr B Gopi and Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath. As soon as the committee submits its report, the police investigation will begin.

According to the Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan, the police had sealed the hospital staff room. “We are trying to find out the drug she had injected herself with on Wednesday in the hospital. We are also questioning Dr Saif, who is a Post Graduate(PG) Second Year Student, whose suspected harassment had driven her to attempt suicide,” he said.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists and students staged a protest in front of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Hanamkonda on Thursday. A large number of students led by ABVP Warangal demanded action against Preethi’s senior including the cancellation of his degree.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KMC MGM Hospital Dharavathi Preethi suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp