Three-member professor panel begins probe into Preethi case

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The three-member committee of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) professors constituted to probe the circumstances that led to first-year PG student Dr Dharavathi Preethi attempting suicide in MGM Hospital, interacted with students groups and the staff on Thursday who were present when the incident happened.

A day after the incident, the committee of professors formed by MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar comprising A Uppender (surgery), A Bikshapathi (medicine) and R Sarala (gynaecology), began its probe treating it as a medico-legal case. The probe team tried to find out what forced her to attempt suicide, what drug she had used to try to kill herself and if her senior Dr Saif had anything to do with her suicide attempt.

According to Dr V Chandrasekhar, the committee would soon submit its preliminary report to the Director of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy, Warangal District Collector Dr B Gopi and Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath. As soon as the committee submits its report, the police investigation will begin.

According to the Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan, the police had sealed the hospital staff room. “We are trying to find out the drug she had injected herself with on Wednesday in the hospital. We are also questioning Dr Saif, who is a Post Graduate(PG) Second Year Student, whose suspected harassment had driven her to attempt suicide,” he said.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists and students staged a protest in front of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Hanamkonda on Thursday. A large number of students led by ABVP Warangal demanded action against Preethi’s senior including the cancellation of his degree.

WARANGAL: The three-member committee of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) professors constituted to probe the circumstances that led to first-year PG student Dr Dharavathi Preethi attempting suicide in MGM Hospital, interacted with students groups and the staff on Thursday who were present when the incident happened. A day after the incident, the committee of professors formed by MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar comprising A Uppender (surgery), A Bikshapathi (medicine) and R Sarala (gynaecology), began its probe treating it as a medico-legal case. The probe team tried to find out what forced her to attempt suicide, what drug she had used to try to kill herself and if her senior Dr Saif had anything to do with her suicide attempt. According to Dr V Chandrasekhar, the committee would soon submit its preliminary report to the Director of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy, Warangal District Collector Dr B Gopi and Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath. As soon as the committee submits its report, the police investigation will begin. According to the Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan, the police had sealed the hospital staff room. “We are trying to find out the drug she had injected herself with on Wednesday in the hospital. We are also questioning Dr Saif, who is a Post Graduate(PG) Second Year Student, whose suspected harassment had driven her to attempt suicide,” he said. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists and students staged a protest in front of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Hanamkonda on Thursday. A large number of students led by ABVP Warangal demanded action against Preethi’s senior including the cancellation of his degree.