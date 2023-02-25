6,484 street-corner meetings in 13 days give BJP a fighting chance in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State leadership is patting itself on the back for holding 6,484 street-corner meetings in just 13 days across 11,000 shakti kendras.The party believes that the meetings have served their purpose by helping the party make its presence felt across the State and dispel the perception that it had no presence in some of the districts.

When the BJP central leadership directed the State unit to hold these meetings, there was apprehension within the party about the impact. Following the coordinated and organised effort, the party leaders are now upbeat, confident of reaching the target.

The meetings break the perception that crowd mobilisation is directly proportional to the success of any meeting. Huge public meetings require a lot of money, and even if they are organised, there is no guarantee that a crowd can be mobilised, especially in a party like BJP which lacks a cadre base as sizable as the BRS or Congress.

Learning experience

The strategy to hold simultaneous street-corner meetings in all the Assembly segments, and State leaders addressing 2-3 meetings per day has been a learning experience for the mandal-level leaders.“When we started the campaign, some people raised concerns about its impact. As the leaders have started raising mandal-level issues, people started feeling that BJP is fighting on their behalf and can resolve their issues,” said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.

While only a handful of people -- anywhere between 50-200 -- would turn up at these meetings, they are not lured with the promise of money or anything else, but had come out of curiosity or dissatisfaction over the ruling dispensation, he said.

People’s fight

BJP State spokesperson P Kishore Reddy told TNIE that though the BJP has been fighting for people’s issues, support from the people has been lacking. “The street-corner meetings are one way of harnessing that anti-incumbency potential and engineering an army of voters out of it,” he said.

Another thing that the State-level and also local leaders learned from the exercise is that those who had been speaking to the media and during the party meetings were now addressing a completely different set of audience with a diverse mindset. Local leaders are learning from the oratorical skills, experience and knowledge of the State-level leaders.

“This “Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa” campaign through its street-corner meetings is certainly a cause for concern for the ruling party, as these meetings are like the fire which Lord Hanuman lit across Lanka with his tail, which can’t be extinguished easily,” said Kasam Venkateshwarlu, BJP State vice-president and in-charge of organising these meetings.

Purpose served, believe BJP leaders

The party believes that the meetings have served their purpose by helping the party make its presence felt across the State and dispel the perception that it had no presence in some of the districts.

