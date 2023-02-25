Assailant robs man of Rs 10 lakh in Telangana RTC bus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gold merchant was robbed of Rs 10 lakh in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. The incident took place in an RTC bus while the victim was coming to Hyderabad from Narayanpet. Shiva, a gold merchant from Narayanapet in Mahbubnagar district, was travelling in a bus carrying cash.

The robber intercepted the bus at pillar number 42 near Sivarampally Police Academy and barged into the bus. He headed straight to the merchant. He threw chilli powder in Shiva’s eyes and snatched the cash from his hand. The conductor tried to stop the assailant but the latter whipped out a knife and pushed aside the former before fleeing. Shiva also recovered and tried to pounce on the robber but the latter threatened to kill the former with the knife.

HYDERABAD: A gold merchant was robbed of Rs 10 lakh in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. The incident took place in an RTC bus while the victim was coming to Hyderabad from Narayanpet. Shiva, a gold merchant from Narayanapet in Mahbubnagar district, was travelling in a bus carrying cash. The robber intercepted the bus at pillar number 42 near Sivarampally Police Academy and barged into the bus. He headed straight to the merchant. He threw chilli powder in Shiva’s eyes and snatched the cash from his hand. The conductor tried to stop the assailant but the latter whipped out a knife and pushed aside the former before fleeing. Shiva also recovered and tried to pounce on the robber but the latter threatened to kill the former with the knife.