Burglars decamp with idols, jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh from Kondagattu Hanuman temple

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Ornaments and idols worth Rs 9 lakh were stolen from the historic Sri Anjayaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu during the wee hours of Friday. Police said, two procession idols, a silver Makara Thoranam weighing 2 kg and other ornaments weighing 15 kg were stolen from the temple. According to Jagtial DSP R Prakash, the CCTV footage showed three unidentified youths, carrying wire-cutting pliers, entered the temple premises around 1.30 am on Friday from the rear door.

The priests noticed the missing items on Friday morning and informed the police. On Saturday morning, they perform Suprabhata Seva. The police have closed the temple to avoid erasure of evidence. They have deployed service dog squads and as many as 10 clues teams to collect evidence. The temple would be reopened only after the collection of evidence is completed.

