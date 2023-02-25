Home States Telangana

Day after Sravani quits BRS, Eatala invites her to join BJP

Rajender added that the ruling party leaders were only for praising the CM only, and not in a position to hear public issues.

Published: 25th February 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A day after her resignation from the BRS, former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani was invited to join BJP on Friday. BJP national executive member and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender called on her at her residence in Jagtial.He extended solidarity with Sravani and criticised the BRS. Rajender said that Assembly was a sacred place and BRS was engaged in ‘dirty politics’.

“In KCR’s rule, not only the backward and SC communities, but the leaders of his own party were facing injustice,” he alleged. Jagtial Municipal Chairperson row was a fine example of it, he added.Rajender added that the ruling party leaders were only for praising the CM only, and not in a position to hear public issues. He also invited Sravani to join BJP.Speaking to the media, Sravani said that she had not made any decision yet.

