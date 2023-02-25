Day after Sravani quits BRS, Eatala invites her to join BJP

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A day after her resignation from the BRS, former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani was invited to join BJP on Friday. BJP national executive member and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender called on her at her residence in Jagtial.He extended solidarity with Sravani and criticised the BRS. Rajender said that Assembly was a sacred place and BRS was engaged in ‘dirty politics’.

“In KCR’s rule, not only the backward and SC communities, but the leaders of his own party were facing injustice,” he alleged. Jagtial Municipal Chairperson row was a fine example of it, he added.Rajender added that the ruling party leaders were only for praising the CM only, and not in a position to hear public issues. He also invited Sravani to join BJP.Speaking to the media, Sravani said that she had not made any decision yet.

