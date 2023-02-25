Justice league: Telangana High Court notices to TSRTC on plea for better bus services

By Express News Service

HC notices to TSRTC on plea for better bus services

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Friday asked the TSRTC, the departments of Transport, R&B and MAUD as well as the GHMC Commissioner to file their response to a plea seeking increased number of RTC bus services and better facilities for women.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by I Balamani and another, urging the court to direct the TSRTC and other respondents to immediately increase the availability of city buses, primarily ordinary buses, and enhance their safety.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the TSRTC unilaterally cancelled some services in Secunderabad and Hyderabad. Counsel also requested the court to direct the respondents to investigate the possibility of providing free transit buses on at least certain routes as well as an expansion of facilities and public conveniences in GHMC areas. The petitioner also sought a panel to monitor these changes and promote democratic administration of the TSRTC with the greatest possible level of public engagement.

After the argument, the bench asked counsel for the petitioners whether free transportation offered by RTC buses was possible and it is offered elsewhere. The bench also asked if yes, how would the Corporation function?

In response, counsel told the court that all women receive free transportation in Delhi. Following this, the bench issued notices to respondents asking them to submit their counters and adjourned hearing for four weeks.

HC imposes Rs 50,000 costs for concealment of facts

The Telangana High Court on Friday imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on a group of people for their attempts to portray the judiciary as a fraudulent institution.These individuals brought numerous litigations involving agricultural land from the civil court to the High Court by filing appeals and revision petitions without providing any proof of how the land was registered in their names.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji was hearing an appeal filed by Guduru Padma Reddy and others challenging the orders of a single judge pertaining to land measuring 6.37 acres located in Survey No. 251 of China Konduru village, Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The petitioners claimed that their names were recorded in old records and hence they were asserting ownership of the land.

The single judge issued orders against the appellants, claiming they lack endorsements for such entries, following which they filed a plea before the division bench, The bench upheld the single judge’s orders and imposed costs on the appellants for concealing the fact that they had already dropped a civil court lawsuit.

HC notices to TSRTC on plea for better bus services A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Friday asked the TSRTC, the departments of Transport, R&B and MAUD as well as the GHMC Commissioner to file their response to a plea seeking increased number of RTC bus services and better facilities for women. The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by I Balamani and another, urging the court to direct the TSRTC and other respondents to immediately increase the availability of city buses, primarily ordinary buses, and enhance their safety. Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the TSRTC unilaterally cancelled some services in Secunderabad and Hyderabad. Counsel also requested the court to direct the respondents to investigate the possibility of providing free transit buses on at least certain routes as well as an expansion of facilities and public conveniences in GHMC areas. The petitioner also sought a panel to monitor these changes and promote democratic administration of the TSRTC with the greatest possible level of public engagement. After the argument, the bench asked counsel for the petitioners whether free transportation offered by RTC buses was possible and it is offered elsewhere. The bench also asked if yes, how would the Corporation function? In response, counsel told the court that all women receive free transportation in Delhi. Following this, the bench issued notices to respondents asking them to submit their counters and adjourned hearing for four weeks. HC imposes Rs 50,000 costs for concealment of facts The Telangana High Court on Friday imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on a group of people for their attempts to portray the judiciary as a fraudulent institution.These individuals brought numerous litigations involving agricultural land from the civil court to the High Court by filing appeals and revision petitions without providing any proof of how the land was registered in their names. A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji was hearing an appeal filed by Guduru Padma Reddy and others challenging the orders of a single judge pertaining to land measuring 6.37 acres located in Survey No. 251 of China Konduru village, Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The petitioners claimed that their names were recorded in old records and hence they were asserting ownership of the land. The single judge issued orders against the appellants, claiming they lack endorsements for such entries, following which they filed a plea before the division bench, The bench upheld the single judge’s orders and imposed costs on the appellants for concealing the fact that they had already dropped a civil court lawsuit.