21-year-old student strangles friend, dismembers body over love triangle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A triangular love story ended in the gruesome murder of a final-year engineering student by his friend of many year and also a final-year student in a different college. The chilling murder came to light a week after the incident occurred when the accused, Harihara Krishna, 21, on Saturday surrendered in the police station at Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of the city, and confessed to killing his friend Nenawat Naveen, 22, on February 17 at Ramadevi Public School at Pedda Amberpet.

Harihara Krishna,

accused

According to the FIR, which explained in detail the macabre murder, Krishna, after strangulating Naveen to death, beheaded the body, separated other parts and dumped them in different places near the school. Krishna who has been sent to judicial remand has been booked under Section 302 of IPC as well as SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.

Krishna, a student of Aurora Engineering College, Peerzadiguda and resident of Moosarambhagh, fell in love with a girl who had fallen out with Naveen two years ago following some differences. But Naveen continued to call and send messages to the girl, which angered Krishna and made him jealous. According to the FIR, Naveen and the girl became friends while they were studying Intermediate in a college in Dilsukhnagar. Once she broke up with Naveen, she grew close to Krishna.

Finding this hard to digest, Naveen tried to woo her back. After Naveen ignored his friend’s warning to keep away from the girl, Krishna decided to eliminate the former. He invited Naveen to drinks on February 17. The two met at LB Nagar and headed to a nearby bar where they got into an argument. After drinking, the duo set off to Nalgonda on a bike.

Accused surrenders in PS

They stopped at Ramadevi Public School where Krishna strangled Naveen to death. He went on to mutilate the body of Naveen. He separated the head, private parts, fingers and even removed the heart. After the horrid murder, Harihara Krishna ran away.

Naveen’s father Shankar approached the Narketpally police on February 22, complaining about his missing son. He also named Harihara Krishna as a suspect because Naveen told his father about his quarrel with the accused on the fateful day. Shankar, who works in Odisha, and his wife demanded quick justice.

Rachakonda Commissioner DS Chauhan said that the police were searching for all the body parts of Naveen.

