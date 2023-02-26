Home States Telangana

BJP will be defeated in Telangana again: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leaders from various states are attending the conference.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated on Saturday that BJP could not win in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. He made the statement while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the AIMIM’s two-day national convention, which began in Mumbai on Saturday. 

In response to a question, he told the reporters about the BJP’s defeat in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections and sarcastically added the media must give the BJP credit for whatever they have achieved in the past.

Speaking about the recent stone-pelting incident at his residence in New Delhi, Owaisi pointed out that despite the Delhi Police Headquarters and the Election Commission of India’s headquarters being close to his house, such incidents had repeatedly been happening, and the authorities had not taken any action against the attackers. 

“I want to tell the attackers that the next time they pelt stones at my house, at least inform me beforehand so that I can be present in the house at that time,” he said. AIMIM leaders from various states are attending the conference.
 

