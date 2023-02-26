Home States Telangana

BRS to play key role in developing Maharashtra: Telangana MLC Kavitha

Kavitha wondered why the Maharashtra government couldn’t implement a programme to supply drinking water to every household across the State when the Telangana government could achieve it.

BRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha announced during her visit to Mumbai on Saturday that the party would play a crucial role in the comprehensive development of Maharashtra in the near future.

Kavitha was accorded a grand welcome by the leaders of BRS’ Mumbai unit at the airport, where she offered floral tributes to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue. Speaking to the media, she stated that different sections in Maharashtra had been urging BRS to expand its operations in the State and replicate Telangana’s model of governance.

“Telangana shares nearly 1,000 km of its border with Maharashtra. However, there  is a huge difference in terms of welfare and development programmes being implemented in these two states. While drinking water is supplied round-the-clock in Hyderabad, it is only supplied for two hours a day in Mumbai,” she claimed.

Kavitha wondered why the Maharashtra government couldn’t implement a programme to supply drinking water to every household across the State when the Telangana government could achieve it. Despite being the youngest State in the country, she highlighted that Telangana had addressed basic issues like supplying drinking water and power to every household by covering nearly 98%.

