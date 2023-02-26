Home States Telangana

Curbs likely on Gothi Koya tribals’ entry into forests 

Published: 26th February 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:37 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Forest department officials from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have decided to restrict Gothi Koya tribals’ entry into the forests in their respective states to prevent deforestation and curb teak wood smuggling. The decision was taken at the first-ever interstate forest department coordination meeting in Bhadrachalam on Saturday. 

The officials have decided to maintain the quality of forest produce and initiate measures to prevent podu cultivation (a form of shifting agriculture using slash-and-burn methods). They proposed to establish checkposts and appoint nodal officers to clamp down on forest smugglers and agreed to exchange support in controlling forest fires in the border areas. The authorities will keep a tight vigil on tiger movements.

They acknowledged the need to provide sufficient drinking water to officers on the field as the temperatures are on the rise.

Bhadradrikothagudem District Forest Officer (DFO) Laxman Ranjit Naik, Tejas Sekhar from Chattishgarh, K Pratap from Odhisha and V Saibaba from Andhra Pradesh took part in the interstate meeting.
 

