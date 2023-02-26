Gouravelli project will be ready within 45 days: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced on Saturday that the Gouravelli project would be completed within the next 45 days, and those affected by the project would be simultaneously compensated.

He clarified that water would be filled in the Gouravelli project, providing irrigation to hundreds of thousands of acres. The minister was speaking after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new chairman of the Husnabad Agricultural Market Committee in Siddipet district.

The minister explained that of the total 10 km, 9.7 km of the Gouravelli project had already been completed, with only 300 metres of work remaining. He said those who stopped the Gouravelli project were conspirators who prevented the development of Husnabad.

He also revealed that additional funds amounting to Rs 86.97 crore had already been sanctioned for the project to assist those affected.

He stated that the crop yield had increased significantly due to the decisions and policies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The minister also criticised the previous Congress government, calling it a government of ‘empty words’ while commending the current KCR government for fulfilling its promises. The minister highlighted that the Telangana government provided Rythu Bandhu benefits to 2,35,534 acres in 2019 and 3,03,333 acres in 2022, whereas the BJP government at the Centre only provided it to 1.74 lakh acres in 2019 and decreased it to 1.39 lakh acres in 2022.

The minister also revealed that after the Ugadi festival, KCR would announce the distribution of KCR nutrition kits worth Rs 250 crore to pregnant women.

