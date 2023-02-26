Home States Telangana

Gouravelli project will be ready within 45 days: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

The minister also revealed that after the Ugadi festival, KCR would announce the distribution of KCR nutrition kits worth Rs 250 crore to pregnant women.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced on Saturday that the Gouravelli project would be completed within the next 45 days, and those affected by the project would be simultaneously compensated. 

He clarified that water would be filled in the Gouravelli project, providing irrigation to hundreds of thousands of acres. The minister was speaking after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new chairman of the Husnabad Agricultural Market Committee in Siddipet district. 

The minister explained that of the total 10 km, 9.7 km of the Gouravelli project had already been completed, with only 300 metres of work remaining. He said those who stopped the Gouravelli project were conspirators who prevented the development of Husnabad. 

He also revealed that additional funds amounting to Rs 86.97 crore had already been sanctioned for the project to assist those affected. 

He stated that the crop yield had increased significantly due to the decisions and policies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The minister also criticised the previous Congress government, calling it a government of ‘empty words’ while commending the current KCR government for fulfilling its promises. The minister highlighted that the Telangana government provided Rythu Bandhu benefits to 2,35,534 acres in 2019 and 3,03,333 acres in 2022, whereas the BJP government at the Centre only provided it to 1.74 lakh acres in 2019 and decreased it to 1.39 lakh acres in 2022. 

The minister also revealed that after the Ugadi festival, KCR would announce the distribution of KCR nutrition kits worth Rs 250 crore to pregnant women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gouravelli
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp