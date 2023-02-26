Home States Telangana

Hyderabad  MLC polls: An opportunity lost for BJP?

On the other hand, BJP senior leaders say that if the party were to contest, there was a possibility of the BRS engineering defections of the saffron party corporators.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has let go of an opportunity to prove its mettle by withdrawing from the contest in the election to the Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency. The party, after winning 46 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) should have remained in the fray, to see how far it could push the election, though it would not have won, having merely 26 votes.

Had the BJP been in the fray, it would have forced the election which would have created some political heat which is what is needed for it to keep its flag fluttering. The party could have at least said it went down fighting.

A section of BJP leaders feel that had their party been in the contest, it would have made it mandatory for the MIM and the BRS to keep its flock together which means that they would have to work for their victory, though victory was certain as the combo has the majority.

Though the BJP won Secunderabad Lok Sabha and Goshamahal Assembly seats and settled in second place in several constituencies, the party leadership decided against contesting. A section of the party leaders is not happy that the issue was even discussed at the party executive meeting. There was no consultation of the party leadership with other leaders on the desirability of contesting in the elections.

They wonder why the party, which always carps the BRS for its alliance with the MIM, had missed an opportunity to expose to the extent possible how the alliance would harm the interests of the State in the long run.

On the other hand, BJP senior leaders say that if the party were to contest, there was a possibility of the BRS engineering defections of the saffron party corporators. They also say that if some corporators switched sides before the Assembly elections, it would have an adverse impact on the prospects of the BJP. That was the reason why the party did not want to take the risk.
 

