Jewellery store driver held for heist in Telangana

After six days, he returned to Hyderabad in search of a buyer but was apprehended by the police.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : Velisetti Srinivas Posi, a driver for Radhika Diamonds located at Gachibowli, has been arrested for stealing gold ornaments and a car worth Rs 7 crore. The theft occurred on February 17 in SR Nagar. After this the accused left the car in Balanagar and took shelter in Narsampet of Warangal district and later at Kovvur in West Godavari district.

After six days, he returned to Hyderabad in search of a buyer but was apprehended by the police. They recovered 4,206.968 grams of gold and diamond ornaments from Srinivas’s possession.

The accused has been produced before the court for judicial remand. West Zone DCP Joel Davis confirmed that the accused has been working as a driver for Radhika Diamonds for the past one-and-a-half months.

The complaint was registered by Akshay Kumar, a sales executive at Radhika Diamonds, after he received information from his colleague Abinash that Srinivas was ready to flee with the car and gold ornaments. When Akshay Kumar arrived, he tried to stop the driver but was threatened by him.In order to crack the case, the police formed six teams who went to West Godavari and Rajahmundry to track down the accused. 

