KMC suspends student for junior suicide bid in Telangana

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : Kakatiya Medical College principal Dr Divvela Mohandas on Saturday suspended Dr Md Saif for allegedly harassing his junior Dharawath Preethi who is in critical condition at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

She attempted suicide a few days ago in the MGM Hospital, Warangal. Saif was arrested and remanded in Khammam jail for 14 days on Friday.

Dasari Harsha’s mother breaks down as she reaches the college where her son died by suicide.

Speaking to the media, Dr Mohandas stated that a report on suspension of Saif was submitted to the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). The university will take a future course of action against Saif, depending on the outcome of the ongoing police investigation.

He further stated that a three-member committee of professors constituted by MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar submitted a report on their findings into the incident to Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy. The committee members are Dr A Uppender (Surgeon), Dr A Bikshapthi (General Medicine) and R Sarala (Gynaecologist), according to Mohandas.

Saif is a second year student (Department of Anaesthesia) in the Kakatiya Medical College while Preethi is his junior.

