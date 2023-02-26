Making herself heard: Telangana girl wns gold medal at XXV National Deaf Senior Sports Championship

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhavani Kedia, a girl from Upperpally, Telangana, has emerged as the gold medalist in the singles event at the XXV National Deaf Senior Sports Championship held in Indore from February 15 to 19, 2023. Despite being born prematurely, with a weight of only 700 grams and suffering from hearing impairment and monocular vision, Bhavani has fought all odds to become the first hearing-impaired national champion from Telangana.

In the Deaflympics held in Brazil in 2022, the 20-year-old secured fourth place in women’s doubles and mixed doubles. In addition, she secured the eighth position in the World Deaf Tennis Championships held in Antalya, Turkey, in 2019.

Bhavani’s coach, Gopiraju, and fitness coach, Anand, have left no stone unturned in making sure that she reaches her full potential.Speaking to TNIE, Bhavani’s father, Neeraj Kedia, says, “Jafreen Shaik from Andhra Pradesh has been the undefeated national champion since the introduction of deaf tennis in India. But for the first time, Bhavani has won the title.”

Recalling her childhood, he adds, “When Bhavani was 10 years old, she ran and fell, hurting her chin. Despite bleeding profusely, she didn’t cry. That’s when we realised she has a brave and strong mentality, which is essential for a sportsperson.”

“We always believed that, among millions, God entrusted us to raise such a special child. Instead of feeling depressed, we were determined to make her a star. Considering her disability, we understood that it would be difficult for her to excel in studies, so we always encouraged her to pursue a career in sports. Bhavani was always interested in tennis,” he says.

Neeraj says that the biggest lesson they have learned from Bhavani’s journey is that consistency and patience are key to achieving one’s dreams. Bhavani had lost her first eight matches, but they never lost faith and finally achieved success in the National Championship.

“Her next goal is to win a medal for the country in the World Championship 2023, Greece. She doesn’t have a sponsor yet, and support from the government or other organisations would greatly help her in achieving her goal,” he says.

Bhavani says she was over the moon on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi who invited the Deaflympics team to his residence and interacted with them on May 21, 2022. Modi congratulated the winners and encouraged Bhavani to come with a medal the next time she meets him.

MAKING A MARK ON AND OFF FIELD



Bhavani’s typical day begins at 5:30 am with three hours of intensive training at LB stadium, followed by two hours of intensive fitness training sessions in the evening under the close guidance of her fitness coach. Bhavani is currently pursuing her second year of BA HPP from St. Ann’s College for Women, Mehdipatnam.

