NZB medical student dies by suicide in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : An MBBS final year student Dasari Harsha, 22, was found dead in his hostel room in the Government Medical College here on Saturday. According to college Principal Dr I Indira, Harsha’s friends went to his room in the morning to ask him to join them for breakfast but found that the door was locked from the inside.

When he did not open the doors even though they knocked repeatedly, they broke open the doors and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

Alarmed over the sight, they immediately informed the principal who along with other staff members rushed to the hostel. The principal immediately informed Harsha’s parents, the district collector, the Director of Medical Education, and the Commissioner of Police.

Harsha was from Chinthaguda village in Mancherial district. His father works as a construction labourer in the Gulf. In the village, his mother lives with her other son.

The police shifted his body in the afternoon to the hospital for a post-mortem examination after the arrival of his relatives. The police did not find any suicide note in the room. His mobile phone also did not throw any light on the probable motive for his suicide.

Till 9.30 pm on Friday, Harsha studied with his hotel mates and later went to his room. According to his friends, he now and then used to suffer from back pain. He underwent an MRI scan on Friday and the report also did not show anything alarming. He also spoke to his mother Dasari Radha in the evening over the phone. The police are flummoxed over what had forced him to take the extreme decision.

Principal Dr I Indira said that she did not witness any such incidents in her last seven years’ stint. She said it was unfortunate that the boy should end his life in this fashion. She said a few of Harsha’s friends said that had they been with him for more time last night, he may have told them what was bothering him. She said his back pain was also not a very serious problem and it could be managed with painkillers. Nizamabad One Town SHO D Vijay Babu said that a case of suicide has been registered. His body was handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem examination. His relatives too did not suspect any foul play.

