Only 11 per cent funds released for AIIMS Bibinagar: RTI 

After the bifurcation of Telangana, the yet-to-be-operational campus of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science in Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was offered for the establishment of AIIMS.

HYDERABAD:  Among Rs 1365.95 crore sanctioned for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar in Telangana, only 11%, i.e. Rs 156.1 crore, has been released so far by the central government. “With this pace, the completion of the hospital will take more than 8-10 years,” said Inaganti Ravi Kumar, who obtained the information through an RTI, filed by him seeking details of the new AIIMS hospitals sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Swastha Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) in 2014.

After the bifurcation of Telangana, the yet-to-be-operational campus of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science in Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was offered for the establishment of AIIMS. At the time of official approval by the union cabinet in 2018, the estimated cost of the hospital was Rs 1028 crore. Out of which, Rs 21.85 crore were released by the government in 2021.

