Only BJP can solve Boduppal Waqf issue: Telangana state chief Bandi Sanjay

He has assured the people of Boduppal that the BJP will not only resolve the Waqf land issue if voted to power but will also address the problem of the Jawahar Nagar dump yard.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that only the BJP is committed to helping the people who suffered due to the Waqf properties issue in Boduppal, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay said that neither the Congress nor the BRS could resolve the issue as both had surrendered to the MIM.

As part of the party’s street-corner meetings, he participated in the ‘Waqf Badhitula Gosa- BJP Bharosa’ protest at Boduppal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday.

Addressing the victims, who were protesting for the regularisation of their houses, which were marked as Waqf property, Sanjay said that 7,000 families who had constructed their houses and had settled down in the area were now caught in limbo.

“When these lands were purchased, the state government certified that there was no litigation. The encumbrance certificate also proved that it was not on the prohibited list back then. All taxes were paid, registration charges were paid, and houses were constructed. It was private land, but after the 2018 assembly elections, the state government declared them as Waqf lands, which could neither be purchased nor sold,” he said.

“When the government doesn’t know if it was Waqf land or private land, how will the common people know?” he asked.

He has assured the people of Boduppal that the BJP will not only resolve the Waqf land issue if voted to power but will also address the problem of the Jawahar Nagar dump yard.

