Telangana Governor Tamilisai encourages students to contribute to the nation’s growth

She also informed the gathering that India has declared 2023 as ‘Millets Year’ to protect traditional food practices and encourage nutritious food.

NIZAMABAD : Speaking on the occasion of a contract programme on India’s G-20 presidency, titled “Challenges and Prospectus for India as Global leader” on Saturday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan encouraged students to excel in their subjects that enable them to meet the challenges of the world and direct others as leaders. 

The event was jointly organised by Telangana University (TU) and Akhila Bharath Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh as per UGC guidelines. Governor Tamilisai said that the country is marching forward to achieve its goals for future years. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country popularised Yoga in the world, now majority countries observe International Yoga day on June 22,” said the Governor. “During Covid, India provided vaccines to as many as 155 countries. After Covid, around 86,000 start-up companies were set up in the country, this was also never imagined by the entire world,” she added. 

She also informed the gathering that India has declared 2023 as ‘Millets Year’ to protect traditional food practices and encourage nutritious food. “The country has achieved a position to provide help to the US and Ukraine to overcome the problems that they are facing,” she stated.    

She also lauded the Union government’s implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, “which helps students understand the world situation and prepare them to face global challenges,” she said. “The government provides 25 categories of scholarships including those for foreign studies. All these things happened before taking G-20 leadership. As India leads the G-20, students should also play their role by improving their academic position.” 

