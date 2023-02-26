Home States Telangana

Telangana HC questions GP how much time is needed to decided on pending proposal

The Government Pleader requested more time during the session, noting that the government is still debating the matter.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has questioned the Government Pleader (Services) over the amount of time needed to make a decision regarding outstanding proposals in a petition filed by PNV Bhargava, junior assistant at the Government Junior College in Vidaynagar, Hyderabad.

The petitioner sought that the Special Chief Secretary Higher Education (IE) Department’s decision not to amend the Telangana Intermediate Education Services Rules 1993, which were published in GO 302 on December 30, 1993, be declared as unconstitutional and arbitrary, violative of the Articles 14 and 16 of the Indian Constitution. The petitioner requested that his plea be considered as the Special CS’s decision not to amend the Telangana Intermediate Education Service Rules, 1993 by inserting the librarian post after deleting it from the Telangana Intermediate Education Subordinate Rules despite AP Administrative Tribunal’s direction was unconstitutional.

The Government Pleader requested more time during the session, noting that the government is still debating the matter. In response, the petitioner’s counsel informed the court, which was presided over by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, that the Government Pleader had been taking time off in one way or another for more than a year.

The counsel requested that the court order the Special Chief Secretary Higher Education (IE) Department, State of Telangana to include the position of Librarian in the Telangana Intermediate Education Service Rules published in GO 302 and to consider the case of eligible candidates for appointment by transfer as librarian, including the petitioner, without delay. 

