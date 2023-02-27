Home States Telangana

At its national conclave, AIMIM resolves to oppose Hindu Rashtra

It condemned the discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship and restricting the scope of pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for minorities, SC and ST students.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) passed several resolution on Sunday, the concluding day of the party’s national conclave held in Mumbai. These included resolutions condemning the attacks on Muslims and Dalits across the country, demanding reservations for backward Muslims and opposing Hindu Rashtra, Uniform Civil Code, and ‘love jihad’ laws.

Demanding the Telangana government increase reservation for backward Muslim groups in the State from 4% to 12%, the AIMIM suggested other State governments to conduct studies on the lines of Sudhir Commission (Telangana) and Mahmood-ur-Rahman Committee (Maharashtra) to document empirical backwardness of the community.

The party also passed a resolution calling upon the State governments to take proactive steps to protect Waqf properties from encroachment, and demanded the Centre amend the Waqf Act to provide judicial and summary eviction powers to act against encroachers of Waqf properties.AIMIM also condemned recent efforts being made by “a few elite thinkers” or “self-proclaimed leaders” by entering into talks with the Sangh Parivar.

“Sangh Parivar is a private organisation and not a state entity. Various entities of the Sangh Parivar have been banned by the Union government. AIMIM believes that such talks misrepresent the nature of a diverse Muslim community with diverse beliefs,” read the resolution.

The party also reiterated its demand for creation of Seemanchal Development Council under Article 371 of the Constitution, and resolved to fight for a “Sunehra Seemanchal.”It condemned the discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship and restricting the scope of pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for minorities, SC and ST students.

‘Bulldozer injustice’ condemned

Some of the AIMIM resolutions condemned the “bulldozer injustice” adopted by governments of some States, the use of draconian laws and mob justice to enforce a ban on cow slaughter.

