BJP faces uphill task finding winning horses for all Telangana Assembly segments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike the ruling BRS and the main Opposition Congress, the BJP is likely to face an uphill struggle finding suitable candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State. Analysts believe that the saffron party’s approach – of concentrating on strengthening its base rather than focusing on identifying strong candidates – will make its task tougher in the longer run.

The BJP has only 25 to 30 strong candidates for the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State. The party leadership appears to be more or less decided to give the ticket to leaders joining the BJP from other parties. However, the fact is that very few leaders of note have joined the party after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

After the Munugode byelection, there has been no significant development with regards to an influx into the BJP. Also, the leaders who had joined the saffron party from other parties are embroiled in infighting. There are also murmurs regarding the hierarchy in the State unit, but the party high command has made it clear that there will be no change in the State leadership until the elections are complete.

According to BJP sources, the party has strong candidates in Adilabad, Boath, Khanapur and Mudhole Assembly constituencies in the Adilabad erstwhile district. However, there are no other such strong leaders in other segments. In Karimnagar district, Karimnagar and Huzurabad constituencies have strong leaders and none for the remaining 11 Assembly segments.

In Warangal district, the BJP has strong candidates for Warangal West, Wardhanpet, and Bhupalpally only. Likewise in Khammam, the party has only one or two leaders who can mount a serious challenge.In Nalgonda district, the BJP has strong leaders in only Munugode (where it lost the bypoll with over 10,000 votes) and Suryapet Assembly constituencies. In Mahbubnagar, the party can put up a fight in Gadwal, Kalwakurthy, Mahbubnagar and Shadnagar constituencies.

In erstwhile Rangareddy district, BJP candidates can put up a fight in Malkajgiri, Uppal, Vikarabad, Serilingampally, and Quthbullapur where several former MLAs are likely to contest. Likewise, the party is strong in Patancheru, Dubbaka and Andhole constituencies of Medak district.

In Hyderabad district, the saffron party is confident of winning Amberpet, Khairatabad and Goshamahal constituencies.Meanwhile, several leaders expecting the ticket have received no hints from the BJP high command, and this may work against the party.BJP sources say that the party is planning to contest all the 119 seats and win at least 90.

