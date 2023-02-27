Home States Telangana

BJP faces uphill task finding winning horses for all Telangana Assembly segments

In Warangal district, the BJP has strong candidates for Warangal West, Wardhanpet, and Bhupalpally only.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike the ruling BRS and the main Opposition Congress, the BJP is likely to face an uphill struggle finding suitable candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State. Analysts believe that the saffron party’s approach – of concentrating on strengthening its base rather than focusing on identifying strong candidates – will make its task tougher in the longer run.

The BJP has only 25 to 30 strong candidates for the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State. The party leadership appears to be more or less decided to give the ticket to leaders joining the BJP from other parties. However, the fact is that very few leaders of note have joined the party after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

After the Munugode byelection, there has been no significant development with regards to an influx into the BJP. Also, the leaders who had joined the saffron party from other parties are embroiled in infighting. There are also murmurs regarding the hierarchy in the State unit, but the party high command has made it clear that there will be no change in the State leadership until the elections are complete.

According to BJP sources, the party has strong candidates in Adilabad, Boath, Khanapur and Mudhole Assembly constituencies in the Adilabad erstwhile district. However, there are no other such strong leaders in other segments. In Karimnagar district, Karimnagar and Huzurabad constituencies have strong leaders and none for the remaining 11 Assembly segments.

In Warangal district, the BJP has strong candidates for Warangal West, Wardhanpet, and Bhupalpally only. Likewise in Khammam, the party has only one or two leaders who can mount a serious challenge.In Nalgonda district, the BJP has strong leaders in only Munugode (where it lost the bypoll with over 10,000 votes) and Suryapet Assembly constituencies. In Mahbubnagar, the party can put up a fight in Gadwal, Kalwakurthy, Mahbubnagar and Shadnagar constituencies.

In erstwhile Rangareddy district, BJP candidates can put up a fight in Malkajgiri, Uppal, Vikarabad, Serilingampally, and Quthbullapur where several former MLAs are likely to contest. Likewise, the party is strong in Patancheru, Dubbaka and Andhole constituencies of Medak district.

In Hyderabad district, the saffron party is confident of winning Amberpet, Khairatabad and Goshamahal constituencies.Meanwhile, several leaders expecting the ticket have received no hints from the BJP high command, and this may work against the party.BJP sources say that the party is planning to contest all the 119 seats and win at least 90.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BRS
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp