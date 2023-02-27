Can’t afford a repeat of 1962 war: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an indirect response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Central government’s handling of the Sino-Indian border dispute, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar stated that such statements wouldn’t serve the interests of the country, which he felt, deserved better than that. Instead of making such comments, which affect the morale of the armed forces serving in precipitous border areas, he advised those commenting against India’s response to China to focus on improving the infrastructure in those areas, providing the armed forces modernised weapons and clothing.

Delivering his 54-minute-long talk on “India’s G20 Presidency” before a packed audience at the Marriott Convention Centre on Sunday, Jaishankar made it clear that he didn’t want to see a repeat of the Sino-Indian war of 1962. “At the end of the day, whatever politics is being played at the national level, we, as a country, need to stay as one. The country is not served well by somebody making such comments,” he said.

He also reminded that the country was grappling with the pandemic when the Chinese aggression began, and despite the going got tough, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had deployed a well trained, equipped and prepared army along the India-China border to take the challenge head on.

“The entire world has taken a note of it. Since then, our diplomacy has backed our deployment, and we have made it clear that resolutions are paramount in resolving escalating situations,” he said. The minister said that India’s G20 presidency was all about getting India world-ready and vice-versa, and a unique opportunity for the country to influence the exceptionally influential world delegates who will take back with them the feel of real India.

The delegated are going to experience with the totality of the country while they’re in India to attend around 200 meetings, which will be held in 56 cities across the country, he added. Jaishankar pointed out that India needed to partner with the world to accelerate development through capital, technological advances, adopting best practices, setting up markets for country’s products and services, and by meeting the global demand for young people with skills and talent available in India.

