Foxx Life Sciences plans to invest Rs 200 crore in Telangana

The company had chosen Telangana as their first international plant a few years ago and successfully established a warehouse and a white room for laboratory products.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: US headquartered Foxx Life Sciences plans to invest Rs 200 crore in Telangana to expand its capabilities in pharmaceutical single-use technology for drug manufacturing. The company had chosen Telangana as their first international plant a few years ago and successfully established a warehouse and a white room for laboratory products.

Foxx Life Sciences is a private organisation providing custom single-use systems for the research, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries, including bag, bottle, flask, and carboy assemblies, filtration and fluid management solutions, laboratory safety products, plastic labware, gaskets, hoses, as well as stainless steel and glassware.

“Foxx Life Sciences is proud to choose Hyderabad, for our first international plant. Our President Thomas Taylor admires the vibrant pharma-ecosystem of Hyderabad and acknowledges the rapid growth potential in coming years. Also, we value the support and encouragement received from the state and committed to develop a world class facility to support customers with custom medical and SUT Pharma assemblies at a lower cost,” said Eknath Kulkarni, Managing Director, Foxx Life Sciences India

Surface Measurement Systems group of companies which provides world leading technology and science on particulate material, announced opening up of their Particle Characterization Laboratories with total investment of over USD 2 million dollars as initial capital investment.

In addition to these companies, Eagle Genomics, a pioneering bio-tech platform company, headquartered in the UK, has announced that it is expanding its capabilities rapidly in Hyderabad.

