‘Harassment’ drives third-year engineering girl student to suicide in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A third-year engineering student ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her relative’s house in Ramannapet on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Rakshitha, daughter of Shankarachary and Rama of Bhupalpally town. She was pursuing BTech in a private engineering college in Narsampet and was staying with her relatives in Ramannapet locality of Warangal town.

It is suspected that she resorted to the extreme step because of alleged harassment by her fellow students as well as her neighbours in her native village of Bhupalpally after morphed photos showing her in the company of her friend G Azmeer Raghu went viral. Raghu also belongs to Bhupalpally.

Speaking to TNIE, Mattewada Sub-Inspector (SI) M Mahender said that Rakshitha may have ended her life because she was harassed as well as blackmailed on social media platforms. According to SI Mahender, Rakshitha’s parents lodged a police complaint two days ago, stating that their daughter was missing from the college. However, they withdrew the case after the girl returned to the village and they had discussions with fellow villagers, he said.However, the morphed photos on social media and the subsequent harassment by students and villagers forced Rakishitha to take the extreme step.

WARANGAL: A third-year engineering student ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her relative’s house in Ramannapet on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Rakshitha, daughter of Shankarachary and Rama of Bhupalpally town. She was pursuing BTech in a private engineering college in Narsampet and was staying with her relatives in Ramannapet locality of Warangal town. It is suspected that she resorted to the extreme step because of alleged harassment by her fellow students as well as her neighbours in her native village of Bhupalpally after morphed photos showing her in the company of her friend G Azmeer Raghu went viral. Raghu also belongs to Bhupalpally. Speaking to TNIE, Mattewada Sub-Inspector (SI) M Mahender said that Rakshitha may have ended her life because she was harassed as well as blackmailed on social media platforms. According to SI Mahender, Rakshitha’s parents lodged a police complaint two days ago, stating that their daughter was missing from the college. However, they withdrew the case after the girl returned to the village and they had discussions with fellow villagers, he said.However, the morphed photos on social media and the subsequent harassment by students and villagers forced Rakishitha to take the extreme step.