Home States Telangana

‘Harassment’ drives third-year engineering girl student to suicide in Telangana

However, the morphed photos on social media and the subsequent harassment by students and villagers forced Rakishitha to take the extreme step.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A third-year engineering student ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her relative’s house in Ramannapet on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Rakshitha, daughter of Shankarachary and Rama of Bhupalpally town. She was pursuing BTech in a private engineering college in Narsampet and was staying with her relatives in Ramannapet locality of Warangal town.

It is suspected that she resorted to the extreme step because of alleged harassment by her fellow students as well as her neighbours in her native village of Bhupalpally after morphed photos showing her in the company of her friend G Azmeer Raghu went viral. Raghu also belongs to Bhupalpally.

Speaking to TNIE, Mattewada Sub-Inspector (SI) M Mahender said that Rakshitha may have ended her life because she was harassed as well as blackmailed on social media platforms. According to SI Mahender, Rakshitha’s parents lodged a police complaint two days ago, stating that their daughter was missing from the college. However, they withdrew the case after the girl returned to the village and they had discussions with fellow villagers, he said.However, the morphed photos on social media and the subsequent harassment by students and villagers forced Rakishitha to take the extreme step.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
harassment engineering student suicide
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp