KCR names Manik Kadam of Parbhani as Maha BRS Kisan Cell chief

The BRS chief had already appointed the AP State president and is planning to expand the party in other States too.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday appointed Manik Kadam of Parbhani as the president of BRS Maharashtra State Kisan Cell. The BRS chief had already appointed the AP State president and is planning to expand the party in other States too. The BRS is also establishing Kisan Cells in all the States and expanding its activities with the slogan “Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar”.

BRS ranks swell

Meanwhile, Suryapet district Congress senior leader and All India Muslim Reservation Porata Samithi president Md Khaled Ahmed joined the BRS in the presence of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy here on Sunday.

Jagadish Reddy said that villagers from Maharashtra and Karnataka were demanding that their villages be merged with Telangana, as the BRS government has been implementing various welfare schemes.
Several BJP and BSP workers from Balkonda Assembly segment too joined the BRS in the presence of Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy here.In Armoor, several BJP workers joined BRS in the presence of Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

