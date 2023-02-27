Lite byte: Telangana leaders lay claim to CWC

By Express News Service

Seniors give Thakre the ‘hand’

Senior Congress leaders, including ‘Star Campaigner’ Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy are yet to give their Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra schedule to AICC in-charge secretary Manikrao Thakre. This has led to some tongues wagging in the Gandhi Bhavan that the leaders are prone to making statements rather than walk the talk and strengthen the party. These leaders had assured Thakre that they would take up the Yatra in their constituencies and the AICC in-charge has been waiting patiently for them to give the schedule. Meanwhile, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has covered 2 Lok Sabha constituencies and is poised to start his Yatra in Karimnagar.

Leaders lay claim to CWC

It appears that Telangana Congress leaders tend to grab any opportunity, be it at the local level or at the national level, to embarrass themselves. What else can explain the fact that some Telangana Congress leaders have begun openly claiming that they are eligible to be a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) - the party’s highest decision-making body. While the party high command is carefully weighing its options to match its ‘reservation policy’, the local leaders appear to be unmindful of any of these combinations and permutations. Speaking to a vernacular news channel, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the party has assured to do justice to him and this justice would be done by giving him membership of the CWC. He is not alone in making this claim. A dozen of his party colleagues have also made similar claims

A promise that offers the same

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has been of late assuring people that the saffron party will continue all the existing welfare schemes if voted to power. While the assurance may be part of a strategy, it has certainly put the undecided voter in a dilemma. On one hand, the saffron party has been portraying itself as an alternative to the BRS and has been promising change. On the other, the party leadership itself is endorsing the State government’s schemes with such statements. BRS had cautioned the people before the 2018 Assembly elections that if the BJP was voted to power, it would discontinue all the welfare schemes. Perhaps, the BJP has decided to counter this by nipping any such propaganda in the bud this time around. It remains to be seen how voters respond to the promise of change which wouldn’t change anything.

Inputs: B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, Vivek Bhoomi

