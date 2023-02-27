Produce Chevella EMP documents by Mar 10: NGT to NHAI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), which was hearing a plea, seeking directions to halt felling or translocation of century-old Chevella banyan trees, has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to produce the relevant documents or details of correspondence pertaining to environmental clearance by on March 10.

In the final feasibility report, it was stated that a detailed environmental impact assessment study will be carried out, after alignment approval, which will bring out in detail particular environmental characteristics or features which may be disturbed due to the widening of the highway.

Therefore, the authorities were directed to state whether such an Environment Management Plan (EMP) was prepared and any detailed study regarding the cutting of the trees and the consequences were taken up before the project was approved.

Earlier, it was stated that out of the 759 trees on the 46.405 km stretch on NH 163 between Hyderabad ORR at Appa Junction to Manneguda,209 trees will be not be felled. The NHAI also stated that the entire stretch is in serpentine shape and as a National Highway, it has to be running straight.

“As the flyover is above a number of villages, cutting of trees was necessitated. Even if the roads are taken above the cross-cut of the villages, it is difficult to save the trees as the tapering of the arch requires a specific distance and height,” it stated.

The NHAI also submitted that the ecological value of these trees has already been lost as there are various commercial establishments, including eateries, which have already driven away the birds to the nearby forest area.“Though we are aware of the fact that the banyan tree is an ecosystem by itself, it is unavoidable to execute the project with the Banyan trees in place,” it contended.

30 writ petitions

The NHAI stated that there are more than 30 writ petitions filed before the High Court of Telangana, challenging the project on various grounds, including the acquisition plan and environmental damage.

