Telangana: ‘Phone talk’ of suicide attempt medical student with mother goes viral

Allaying Preethi’s fears, her mother is heard saying that she should not lose heart and assures that their relatives in Warangal would find a way out.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:24 AM

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A purported phone conversation between Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) first-year PG student of anaesthesia Dr Dharawath Preethi, who died battling for life at the NIMS, Hyderabad, after attempting suicide four days ago, and her mother went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the audio clip, Preethi reveals to her mother about her senior Dr Md Saif’s growing harassment of her and other junior students as well. Preethi had attempted suicide on February 22 at the MGM Hospital, Warangal during duty hours.

She was shifted to the NIMS after she suffered multi-organ failure. Preethi says that her head of the department (HoD) called her and Md Saif and counselled them and expresses fear that all other senior students would turn against her as she complained about the harassment. Preethi also expresses doubts about her ability to continue her studies under these pressing such circumstances.

Allaying Preethi’s fears, her mother is heard saying that she should not lose heart and assures that their relatives in Warangal would find a way out. “We will resolve the problem without causing any further trouble,” her mother assures.

