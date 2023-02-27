Home States Telangana

Telangana to team up with SGD Pharma and Corning Inc

The intended project of approximately Rs 500 crores has the potential to create nearly 150 permanent jobs and more than 300 sub-contracted manpower in Mahabubnagar.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state of Telangana today announced a future collaboration between SGD Pharma, a global producer of pharmaceutical primary packaging and Corning Incorporated, a global leader in materials science, to bring state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing expertise to the region.

This collaboration will combine Corning’s high-quality pharmaceutical tubing technology with SGD Pharma’s glass vial manufacturing and converting expertise. This will secure SGD Pharma’s tubing capacities to supply primary packaging to its Indian and international customers from Telangana State.  

The intended project of approximately Rs 500 crores has the potential to create nearly 150 permanent jobs and more than 300 sub-contracted manpower in Mahabubnagar. Commercial production may begin as early as 2024. “I’m delighted that Corning, which is a fortune 500 company, and SGD Pharma will be setting up a world-class facility.,” said IT & Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao

TAGS
Telangana SGD Pharma Corning Incorporated
