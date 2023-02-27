Home States Telangana

Tummala Nageswara Rao turns spotlight on himself with SRLIS ‘review’

In a move that took the ruling leaders by surprise, Nageswara Rao held a review with Irrigation officials at his residence in Gandukulapalli village of Dammapet mandal.  

Published: 27th February 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Senior TRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao at an election rally (Photo | Facebook)

Senior TRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao at an election rally (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After being sidelined by BRS and remaining inactive in politics since the last Assembly elections, former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao thrust himself into the limelight again on Sunday.In a move that took the ruling leaders by surprise, Nageswara Rao held a review with Irrigation officials at his residence in Gandukulapalli village of Dammapet mandal.  

Nageswara Rao, who contested from Palair constituency in the 2018 elections and lost, reviewed the progress of works on Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme (SRLIS) with the Irrigation officials and instructed them to expedite the works.As photos and videos of the meeting went viral on social media, BRS cadre and leaders began wondering in what capacity Nageswara Rao held a review meeting with the officials.

“It is difficult to fathom what has encouraged Tummala to conduct this review meeting, especially when Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar represents the district. Surprisingly, the Irrigation officials too were responding to his queries standing in front him,” wondered one local BRS leader.

Nageswara Rao’s followers, however, believe that he may have received some kind of go ahead from the party “elders” to conduct the meeting.“Party’s ‘elders’ may have given him instructions to review the project works. Probably, the leadership believes he is a very senior leader and has a good understanding of the project,” said a supporter of Nageswara Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tummala BRS SRLIS
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp