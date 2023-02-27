Tummala Nageswara Rao turns spotlight on himself with SRLIS ‘review’

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After being sidelined by BRS and remaining inactive in politics since the last Assembly elections, former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao thrust himself into the limelight again on Sunday.In a move that took the ruling leaders by surprise, Nageswara Rao held a review with Irrigation officials at his residence in Gandukulapalli village of Dammapet mandal.

Nageswara Rao, who contested from Palair constituency in the 2018 elections and lost, reviewed the progress of works on Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme (SRLIS) with the Irrigation officials and instructed them to expedite the works.As photos and videos of the meeting went viral on social media, BRS cadre and leaders began wondering in what capacity Nageswara Rao held a review meeting with the officials.

“It is difficult to fathom what has encouraged Tummala to conduct this review meeting, especially when Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar represents the district. Surprisingly, the Irrigation officials too were responding to his queries standing in front him,” wondered one local BRS leader.

Nageswara Rao’s followers, however, believe that he may have received some kind of go ahead from the party “elders” to conduct the meeting.“Party’s ‘elders’ may have given him instructions to review the project works. Probably, the leadership believes he is a very senior leader and has a good understanding of the project,” said a supporter of Nageswara Rao.

