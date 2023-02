By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Sunday said he won’t contest the next elections if every SC family gets funds under the Dalit Bandhu scheme and every homeless Dalit is allotted a house in the segment.

“If KCR, KTR and Harish Rao are sincere about the welfare of the people, they should develop Dubbaka like Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla,” he said.Raghunandan Rao was addressing a street-corner meeting in Lingapur village of Thogita mandal on Sunday.

