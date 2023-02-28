Home States Telangana

AIMIM’s Baig elected unopposed

The term of present Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency MLC Katepally Janardhan Reddy will end on March 29.

​The election of Baig was just a formality as BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his party’s support to the AIMIM candidate.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM candidate Mirza Rahmat Baig has been declared elected unopposed as the MLC from Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency. Returning Officer Priyanka Ala handed over the certificate to Baig on Monday. 

The election of Baig was just a formality as BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his party’s support to the AIMIM candidate. Soon after he announced his support, AIMIM announced the candidature of Baig. The term of present Hyderabad Local Authorities’ constituency MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri will end on May 1.

21 candidates in the fray
As many as 21 candidates are in the fray in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency MLC election.  According to the Election Commission, none of the candidates have withdrawn their papers on Monday, the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The teachers’ constituency poll will take place between 8 am and 4 pm on March 13. The counting of votes will be on March 16.

Polls for 3 MLC seats under MLA's quota on March 23

The ECI on Monday released schedule for conducting elections to three MLC seats under MLAs quota. The tenure of three BRS MLCs Alimineti Krishna Reddy, Gangadhar Goud Vullolla and Naveen Kumar Kurmaiahgari ends on March 29. The election notification for these seats will be issued on March 6. The last date for filing of nominations is March 13. Polling, if necessary will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on March 23 and counting of votes will take place on the same day. The ruling BRS is sure to bag all three seats, thanks to its strength in the Legislative Assembly. The other parties do not have required numbers to even file the nominations. As the BRS supported the MIM candidate in the Local Authorities’ MLC polls, it may field its candidates for all the three seats.

