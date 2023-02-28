Bring me my favourite beer, Hyderabad youth appeals to excise officials

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

JAGTIAL : A calamity has befallen the youth of Jagtial! The wine shops in the town have stopped selling KingFisher Beer, which they are used to drinking to beat the heat. A representation for steps to make the KF brand available was made by youth to the additional collector at the Praja Vani programme on Monday.

The youth, Beeram Rajesh, brought to the notice of the authorities that in the absence of availability of the beer of their choice, they were forced to drive more than 30 km to nearby towns including Korutla and Dharmpuri, though the journey is fraught with risks. Rajesh also alleged that the local wine shops were also selling illicit liquor and were creating artificial scarcity for KF beer.

He said that the traders have formed into a syndicate and made the stocks of KF beer disappear from the shelves at the wine shops. The KF beer is available if one is ready to shell out more in the black market.

Rajesh wanted to know why the district administration had not taken any stringent action against the traders who are resorting to unfair practices.

He wanted the officials to issue orders immediately so that the KF beer is made available at the wine shops. Additional collector BS Latha, who was sympathetic to their demand, asked the excise authorities to inquire into the allegations and, if found true, take steps to rectify the situation.

