Friend murder: Krishna burnt Naveen’s body parts week after murder

HYDERABAD: Just before surrendering to the police, on February 24, Perala Harihara Krishna, 21, who killed his friend Nenavath Naveen, 22, burnt his heart, lips, fingers and private parts, which he chopped off and stuffed in his backpack before throwing it at an isolated place near Ramadevi Public School, Pedda Ambarpet, in an attempt to destroy the evidence, according to the remand report accessed by TNIE, revealing the chilling details of the grisly crime.

On February 17, Krishna strangled Naveen, a final-year engineering student of the University College of Engineering, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, at Pedda Amberpet, for trying to reconcile with his former girlfriend, who moved closer to the former. After ensuring Naveen was dead, Krishna decapitated his head, sliced open his heart, and chopped off his lips and private parts. He then stuffed the separated parts including the head, cell phone of the victim, and murder weapon into his backpack and dumped it on a road leading towards Brahmanapally.

Later, he went to his friend Hassan’s house at Brahmanapally, cleaned the bloodstains and threw his blood-stained clothes into a roadside dustbin. When the victim’s family started suspecting him, he went to Warangal and a few other places. On February 24, after deciding to surrender to the police, he moved the bag containing the body parts of Naveen to the place where he disfigured it, and burnt it.

Bought a steel knife and two pairs of hand gloves

In clear indication of his plan to kill Naveen, Harihara Krishna bought a sharp knife and two pairs of hand gloves and waited for two months for an opportunity to carry out his plot. He invited Naveen for a get-together of his classmates of 2017-2019 batch of Intermediate at Ideal Junior College, Dilsukhnagar, on January 16. For some reason, Naveen couldn’t make it to the party though he belonged to the same batch.

The accused watched the Antman movie with another friend before picking up Naveen at LB Nagar. Later, the duo had lunch at a restaurant. A few moments later, one of Krishna’s female friends wanted to buy a new smartphone, for which he had taken a loan of Rs 16,000 — Rs 14,000 through Slice Loan App and the rest from the Paytm Postpaid App.

He then gave Rs 16,000 to his female friend who came along with her boyfriend and left after purchasing a mobile phone worth Rs 30,000.

Later, Krishna offered to drop Naveen at his college on his bike and headed towards Nalgonda at around 9 pm. After reaching the outskirts of the city, Krishna bought half a bottle of whisky at Pedda Amberpet, and he and Naveen consumed it at the same shop itself. Then Krishna suggested that they sleep for the night at his house and proceed to Naveen’s college the next morning.

The accused told the latter that he would like to discuss his girlfriend’s issue with Naveen. The discussion turned to an altercation which resulted in Krishna strangulating Naveen to death.

After breakup with Naveen, his girlfriend got closer to Harihara Krishna. However, Naveen was attempting to reach out to the girl with proposals of reconciliation, which further infuriated Krishna, the remand report said.

