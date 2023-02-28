Government won’t spare anyone in Preethi case, says KTR

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said the State government won’t spare anyone, “be it a Sanjay or a Saif” if he is found to have abetted Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) postgraduate medical student Dr Dharavath Preethi to die by suicide.

Addressing a public meeting at Sodhapalli in Velair mandal of Hanamkonda district on Monday, he said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), does not look at everything through the prism of caste and religion and that it is on the side of justice.

“There are leaders who are trying to politicise the issue. The BRS government, however, sympathises with Dr Preethi. It will not spare anyone, whoever it might be, and ensure justice to Dr Preethi’s family,” he said.

Last rites held in native village

An air of sadness hung over the Girni tanda of Modrai village under Kodakandla mandal of Jangaon district as Dr Preethi’s body reached her native village in the early hours of Monday from Gandhi Hospital after an autopsy.

Villagers gathered at the victim’s house and tried to comfort the family members. The last rites were performed on her mortal remains in the village by her two uncles. As per customs, Preethi’s body was buried in their own agricultural land. Only close associates of her father and relatives attended the funeral.

