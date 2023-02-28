HMDA knocks on police door over man’s ad ‘plot’ to sell land 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has lodged a complaint with the police against a person for misleading people on Bachupally open plots which will be e-auctioned in March first week. Based on the complaint by the HMDA, Bachupally police registered an FIR against a man named Radhakrishna who claimed to be the Founder and CEO of a company for misleading people about buying plots at Bachupally Layout near Outer Ring Road (ORR).

HMDA officials said that the government has taken the issue seriously on the attempt to attract people and plot buyers by giving misleading advertisements in a newspaper last Saturday and Sunday in the name of receiving fractional investments for the purchase of plots in Bachupally Layout and to “double” their money invested in 18 months time.

The ad asked interested persons to invest between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 30 crore. An individual is an unauthorised person who cannot give any legal guarantee to prospective buyers/investors on the investment, they added.

HMDA has appealed to the public and the buyers of plots to stay away from such frauds. The HMDA has proposed to e-auction 73 plots in the layout developed at Bachupally under Medchal-Malkajgiri district in March first week. On February 17, HMDA officials held a pre-bid meeting at Bachupally Layout attended by more than 300 people.

