Karimnagar building: Telangana High Court upholds single judge’s order on LRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday upheld a single judge’s order and dismissed a batch of writ appeals filed by Reddy Sneha and several other individuals seeking a direction against the respondents’ action in not considering grant of building permission for the construction of the building in an extent of 200 sqyds at Vavilalapally in Karimnagar, as the same does not come under the cut-off date of Layout Regularisation Scheme, 2020 as per GO 131.

A number of appeals were scheduled to be heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji. The petitioners’ attorney informed the court that all of the petitioners are absolute owners and possessors of their separate housing plots, having acquired them through registered sale documents. Moreover, the petitioners attempted to submit an application for grant of construction permit on TS-bPASS to the respective authorities, but the same was rejected on the grounds that the petitioner’s document was not filed on or before August 26, 2022, as per GO 131.

The petitioners’ counsel also contended that Clause 6 of the the GO 131 contemplated a cut-off date for considering regularisation of unapproved layouts and sub-division of plots with registered sale deed/title deed existing as of August 26, 2020 to be considered for regularisation under the Rules.

New drug de-addiction centres to function from today: TS to HC

The State government on Monday informed the High Court that the newly established drug de-addiction centres would function from Tuesday (February 28, 2023). S.A.M. Rizvi, Secretary to Government, Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, made the submission in response to a petition filed by social activist and advocate Mamidi Venu Madhav, seeking development of de-addiction clinics in every district. “Six drug rehabilitation facilities have been established and they are being operated in Osmania Medical College/Institute of Mental Health, Gandhi Medical College/Gandhi Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College/MGM Hospital, Government Medical College/GGH Nizamabad, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences/Hosital and Government Medical College/GGH Mahabubnagar,” he informed

the court.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday upheld a single judge’s order and dismissed a batch of writ appeals filed by Reddy Sneha and several other individuals seeking a direction against the respondents’ action in not considering grant of building permission for the construction of the building in an extent of 200 sqyds at Vavilalapally in Karimnagar, as the same does not come under the cut-off date of Layout Regularisation Scheme, 2020 as per GO 131. A number of appeals were scheduled to be heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji. The petitioners’ attorney informed the court that all of the petitioners are absolute owners and possessors of their separate housing plots, having acquired them through registered sale documents. Moreover, the petitioners attempted to submit an application for grant of construction permit on TS-bPASS to the respective authorities, but the same was rejected on the grounds that the petitioner’s document was not filed on or before August 26, 2022, as per GO 131. The petitioners’ counsel also contended that Clause 6 of the the GO 131 contemplated a cut-off date for considering regularisation of unapproved layouts and sub-division of plots with registered sale deed/title deed existing as of August 26, 2020 to be considered for regularisation under the Rules.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); New drug de-addiction centres to function from today: TS to HC The State government on Monday informed the High Court that the newly established drug de-addiction centres would function from Tuesday (February 28, 2023). S.A.M. Rizvi, Secretary to Government, Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, made the submission in response to a petition filed by social activist and advocate Mamidi Venu Madhav, seeking development of de-addiction clinics in every district. “Six drug rehabilitation facilities have been established and they are being operated in Osmania Medical College/Institute of Mental Health, Gandhi Medical College/Gandhi Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College/MGM Hospital, Government Medical College/GGH Nizamabad, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences/Hosital and Government Medical College/GGH Mahabubnagar,” he informed the court.