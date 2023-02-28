NCM member probing Qadeer’s death pulls up Medak police

By Express News Service

MEDAK : A member of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Shahezadi Syed, on Monday slammed the Medak police for their alleged non-cooperation in furnishing the documents pertaining to the death of Md Qadeer of the Medak district. She was visiting the town to investigate the case following a complaint by the leaders of BJP’s Minority Morcha.

Syed Shahezadi, along with District Collector Rajarshi Shah and SP Rohini Priyadarshini, visited Qadeer’s house and collected the details of the incident from his wife.

Speaking to the media later, Sahezadi said, “The commission (NCM) had written a letter to the DGP and Chief Secretary seeking copies of FIR, post-mortem report, and other details related to Qadeer’s case. The SP, however, did not bring any documents.”

She alleged that the police were not cooperating and that they did not want to provide any details of the case. She added, “If necessary, Chief Secretary, DGP and Medak SP will be ordered to appear before the commission. Apart from that, depending on the situation, the commission may also seek a CBI inquiry.” She explained that as per Article 92 of the Constitution, the NCM has the right to demand any information from the police and other departments. She said that the SP would be asked to appear before the commission and explain her failure to provide the case documents.

Qadeer, a daily-wage labourer, died on February 17 after spending a month in Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. Police had detained him in connection with a theft case, his family alleged, and subjected him to brutal torture in custody. “Upon his release from the lock-up, his condition was very bad. He could not even stand on his own. Then, he was shifted to a local hospital in Medak, where his condition deteriorated,” his wife Siddeshwari said.

After facing severe backlash from various quarters, the authorities suspended Medak town CI Madhu, SI Rajasekhar, and constables Praveen and Prashanth. However, following a complaint by the BJP Minority Morcha leaders, Syed Sahezadi, a member of the National Commission for Minority, reached Medak town on Monday for investigation.

Shahezadi also demanded that the State government provide an ex gratia of ’50 lakh, a government job, and a double-bedroom house to the victim’s wife.

