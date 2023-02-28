Owaisi’s relative shoots himself to death at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Mazharuddin Ali Khan allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed firearm at his residence in Banjara Hills on Monday. The deceased is a close relative of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and worked as an orthopaedic surgeon at Owaisi Hospital Hyderabad.

“As ‘rigor mortis’ of the body has started, the doctors at the private hospital suspected that he had shot himself at least four hours prior to shifting to the hospital,” said Hyderabad’s West Zone DCP Joel Davis.

Rigor mortis is a condition where the body post-death gets stiffness of the muscles and joints.

DCP Joel Davis also said that the family members of the deceased requested videography of the autopsy. He added that the clues team collected the clues to ascertain the facts about the case.

Sources said Dr Mazharuddin shot himself in the right temple somewhere between 6 am to 11 am. The incident took place on the first floor of the house where all the windows were locked. The police suspect that family disputes might have forced him to take the extreme step. It is learnt that the estranged wife of the deceased has filed a property-related civil case against him. Dr Mazharuddin’s wife and son were present in the house but no one heard gunshots. Police received information about the incident at around 2 pm.

Later in the evening, an autopsy was held at the Osmania morgue with videography. Dr Mazharuddin Ali Khan was the father-in-law of Asaduddin Owaisi’s daughter. After learning the news, AIMIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi visited the hospital where the mortal remains were temporarily kept before moving to the morgue. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

